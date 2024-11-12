Jinx is joining Riot's fighting game 2XKO in 2025

HQ

Riot Games was very proactive with presenting its 2v2 fighting game 2XKO to the world. It revealed plans to develop the game years ago, and since then has also been running several playtests for fans to check it out and share their thoughts. Despite this being the case, we don't have any idea as to when 2XKO will actually debut, and it doesn't exactly look like it'll be soon either as the game only has six champions, although that will soon expand to seven.

To mark the return of Arcane on Netflix, Riot has revealed that the seventh champion set to be available in 2XKO will be none other than the loose cannon and scourge of Piltover, Jinx. The crazed character will be joining 2XKO in 2025, and as for how she plays as a fighting game star, we're told:

"With an arsenal of custom guns, traps, and explosives, Jinx unleashes mayhem wherever she goes. She excels at zoning enemies, overwhelming them with colourful destruction from afar."

Riot has also shared a sneak peek video of Jinx in action, so be sure to catch that below to check out her design and how she will shake things up in the game when she debuts next year.