25 years later: Kerri Ann Hoskins is back as Sonya Blade

25 years ago, Midway released one of the best fighting games of all time with Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. One person who clearly hasn't forgotten about this is Kerri Ann Hoskins. If the name doesn't ring a bell, we're talking about the actress playing Sonya Blade in the game, and now she has slipped in the Sonya Blade suit once again - and doesn't seem to have aged even a day.

She shared the result on her Instagram account (where there's also a second image), and you can check it out below. Kerri Ann also sells this image as a poster and autographs on her homepage, and seems to be quite proud of her video game legacy. She writes:

"Finally, after 25 years and many requests...I put the costume back on. Here's #sonyablade at 50. Go ahead, compare her to the 25 year old Sonya. I don't care. This Sonya fights harder, protects her family fiercely and loves with all her heart. Be kind. Help when you can. Never hate. God Bless you all."

She later also added:

"Thank you so much everyone for all the love you've given me over the last few days! I am truly grateful!"