1xBet and PGL team up for two-year partnership deal

While we recently reported on the cancellation of the PGL's 2027 Polish Major, it's not all doom and gloom for the tournament organiser as it has also just confirmed that it has signed a two-year partnership deal with 1xBet.

The deal sees the betting firm tapped as the PGL's exclusive betting partner for the next two years (until the end of the 2026 season), with the first showing of this partnership being at the PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 event that is happening in Romania very soon.

The deal will span both PGL's Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 events, and will include "broadcasting rights for 1xBet and advertising placements during PGL events, ensuring more visibility for the games."