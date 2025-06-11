16 teams have already been eliminated from BLAST Major Austin

HQ

We're around halfway through the BLAST Austin Major, as following a busy first week of action, the first and second stages are now in the books. We're staring down Stage 3 next, which will happen from tomorrow and run for a few days, all to see which eight teams are good enough to be a part of the Playoffs bracket that follows.

With Stage 3 being here, half of the attending teams have now already been sent home, as only 16 squads have qualified to this next round of action. As for who these teams are, you can see that information below.



Team Vitality



Mouz



Team Spirit



G2 Esports



The MongolZ



Aurora Gaming



Natus Vincere



Team Liquid



Legacy



Virtus.pro



PaiN Gaming



3DMax



Furia



FaZe Clan



Nemiga Gaming



Lynn Vision Gaming



As for the 16 teams that have already been sent home, they are:



B8



MiBR



Heroic



Tyloo



M80



Team Falcons



BetBoom Team



OG Esports



FlyQuest



NRG



Wildcard



Imperial Esports



Chinggis Warriors



Complexity



Metizport



Fluxo



Looking at the schedule for Stage 3, you can see the first round of matches below.