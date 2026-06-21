16 riders stuck for three hours in Wave Twister, a new amusement ride in Long Island

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16 riders, including 15 children aged 8-12 (the youngest was 5) and 1 adult, were rescued on Friday night after being stuck for more than three hours in an amusement ride in Adventureland, an amusement park in Long Island. According to CBS, firefighters took three hours to get everyone off the ride, taking them one by one.

The theme park issued a statement: "For more than 60 years, Adventureland has enjoyed a proud record of safety and guest satisfaction. We understand the concern of the riders and their families who were involved today, and we will be working with our ride consultants to fully assess what happened."

The park confirmed the ride will remain closed untl further notice. The Wave Twister ride was the newest in the park, opened last March, and it's an unusual type of ride, resembling a small boomerang roller coaster but with two gondolas that spin around while going up and down the small L-shaped track. It is the first of its kind.