100 Thieves reveals updated Counter-Strike 2 roster made up of four new stars

HQ

100 Thieves' efforts in the Counter-Strike 2 scene will look very different in 2026, as the North American organisation has basically completely revamped its competitive line-up as it prepares for a busy calendar year of action.

With only Håvard "rain" Nygaard returning from the previous regime, the new team has four new players, each acquired from a different team. Coming from Alliance is Alex "poiii" Nyholm Sundgren, from Ecstatic comes William "sirah" Kjærsgaard, André "Ag1l" Gil leaves SAW to join the squad, and finally, as has been 'leaked' by 100 Thieves, Erik "fl0m" Flom comes over from Mythic.

It's unclear where exactly we will first see this team in action in 2026 but there are a couple of major tournaments planned for January, including on the BLAST and ESL circuits.