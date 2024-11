HQ

Esports organisation 100 Thieves has signalled its return to competitive Apex Legends all by announcing a new roster that will appear in the Apex Legends Global Series. The roster is made up of three players and a head coach, and as for who these individuals are, we're told:



Timothy "iiTzTimmy" An



Tyler "Dezignful" Gardner



Noyan "Genburten" Ozkose



Deston "Bronzey" Nguyen as the coach



As for when 100 Thieves will officially make its competitive Apex Legends return, we're told that this will be on November 23 when the BLGS Qualifiers #3 take place.