007 First Light, Steam Deck price hikes, and The Witcher are the topics of the 92nd The Gamereactor Show

HQ

TGIF! It's that time of the week once again, where we return to ease you into the weekend with a brand-new episode of The Gamereactor Show. For the 92nd episode of the podcast, Alex and I dedicate our time to discussing some of the hottest topics of the week that was, including 007 First Light, Steam Deck price hikes, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Songs of the Past expansion, and all ahead of briefly previewing the incoming State of Play and what we expect to be featured during the broadcast.

It's a busy turn of events, where we share polarising opinions and delve into the parts of James Bond's latest adventure that we enjoyed and the parts that could have been improved, before discussing the impacts of hardware prices skyrocketing, and how CD Projekt Red will introduce The Witcher 3's third (and final?) expansion.

With plenty on the horizon, be sure to listen to the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.