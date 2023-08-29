Zenimax Online Studios is already teasing what the next The Elder Scrolls Online story is going to be

HQ

While we're still enjoying our time in The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, following its debut in June on PC and consoles, during our time in Cologne for Gamescom 2023, we had the chance to catch up with game director Matt Firor to talk all things TESO and Necrom.

As part of that full interview, which you can see below, we asked Firor if there was anything that fans have seemingly missed or have yet to pick up on yet in the Necrom expansion. In reply, Firor told us that the team at Zenimax Online Studios has already started to tease what the next big story for TESO will be, all you have to do is start searching in-game for hints at precisely this.

When asked about any secrets that the development teams has hidden away or missed, Firor told us: "Only that we dropped a lot of hints about what the next story is going to be. And they're not necessarily in dialogue. You actually have to dig around and look. And some players have found some of it, but we haven't actually gotten the feedback on the forums or Reddit or social media yet about someone who's figured it out. But someone will eventually."

To hear about how the development team is also tackling FOMO (fear of missing out), and whether or not the team will be doing anything special to celebrate the upcoming tenth anniversary of TESO, be sure to check out our full interview with Firor below.