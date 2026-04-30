Zaragoza goalkeeper suspended 13 matches after punching rival in the face

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Esteban Andrada, 35-year-old Argentine goalkeeper from second tier side Real Zaragoza, on loan from Monterrey from Mexico, has been given a 13-match suspension after punching a rival in the face during a derby against Huesca last weekend. The moment quickly went viral due to the crazy action by Andrada, who was heavily criticised afterwards and apologised hours later on social media.

Andrada first pushed Huesca captain Jorge Pulido, causing him to fall down. The referee showed him a second yellow card when Zaragoza was trailing 1-0 in stoppage time, approached Huesca captain Jorge Pulido and struck him in the head, leading to a confrontation between players of both sides.

Andrada has been given a 12-match suspension for the assault, without an aggravating circumstance of causing injury, as Pulido was not injured, although he did get a visible bruise in the cheek. He was given the maximum possible sentence given the circumstances, adding another suspension match due to receiving a straight red card after the incident. This means he will no longer play for the remainder of the season with Zaragoza.