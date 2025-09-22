Zack Cregger confirms Weapons prequel "is real"

HQ

Weapons has turned into a major hit for filmmaker Zack Cregger, and he's wasting no time expanding that universe. Speaking with Fangoria, Cregger revealed that a prologue movie is officially in the works, with Warner Bros. already on board. This isn't just a pile of vague ideas, he stressed, but a real project with a story he's eager to tell.

The focus? Aunt Gladys, of course—the unsettling character brought to life so brilliantly by Amy Madigan in Weapons. "It is real and I've been talking to Warner Bros. about it. There's a story and I'm pretty excited about it. It's not bullshit," Cregger said.

According to the director, the concept of a Gladys-centered prequel has been simmering since before Weapons even premiered. Early drafts of the screenplay reportedly featured two very different takes on the character, one of them "significantly less human" than what audiences eventually saw.

Whether Cregger will step behind the camera again for this prequel remains uncertain, as he's currently focused on his upcoming Resident Evil film. But fans of Weapons can already start speculating: how deep and dark will Aunt Gladys' backstory go?