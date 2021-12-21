Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel received a new gameplay trailer

Just about 2 months ago we got to know the release window of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, this upcoming TCG is expected to arrive this winter.

While the concrete launch date is still not announced, Konami decided to share a new overview trailer with us (which you can find below), so that we can have a taste of what is coming soon before we really put our hands on this title. Along with the video, it's also been confirmed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will feature cross-platform support at launch.

"The highly anticipated title, which takes the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game and brings it to life in digital form, will allow players to Duel competitors across the globe, whichever platform they're playing on. Duelists can also link their MASTER DUEL game data across platforms, meaning they'll carry on their progress, whether they're playing on console, PC or mobile at any time", Konami wrote in a press release.

Here are the main features of the game:

•Beautifully presented Duels masterfully rendered in 4K resolution*

•Over 10,000 cards to unlock**, spanning over two decades of Dueling history

•Solo Mode campaign that showcases the unknown stories behind the cards

•Extensive Deck-building features and resources, including a massive database of Deck lists

•Detailed tutorials for beginners that teach you how to Duel as you play the game

•Special events and tournaments to enter - compete against players across the globe!

•And much, much more

*On supported devices

**Some cards may require event participation or in-game purchases.