Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is scheduled to release this winter

Back in July in a special livestream set for this famous anime/manga franchise, Konami officially announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel : this is a free-to-play title centred fully around the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game.

Then, with the update being released during Gamescom 2021, we were told that this digital card game will feature "more than 10,000 cards" including the iconic ones such as "Dark Magician, Blue-Eyes White Dragon and the unstoppable Exodia the Forbidden One". However, some important details such as platforms and when we will be able to play it, were still missing.

Now, as the Tokyo Game show is in its full swing, more information has finally been revealed. During the KONAMI Special Program livestream for TGS 2021, it has been confirmed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Android and iOS this winter. Konami also revealed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will feature a solo story mode.

Even though no concrete release date was confirmed, at least we can expect to see the game roll out before the year ends - provided that no delays happen.