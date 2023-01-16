Yu-Gi-Oh Anniversary Collection Brings Back Classic Cards

HQ

Releasing first in 1999 Yu-Gi-Oh will be waiting until 2024 to see its actual 25th anniversary. However, this hasn't stopped Konami from beginning celebrations, announcing a new collection of cards.

Each 25th anniversary collection contains six booster packs and a Legend of Blue Eyes White Dragon pack. However, it will also guarantee some legendary cards from the early days of the game, such as Dark Magician, the aforementioned Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and Red-Eyes Black Dragon.

There will also be some special variations on the iconic cards, and one variation of these legendary monsters will be packed in to each anniversary collection.

These cards launch on the 21st of April 2023, and can be found on Konami's website.