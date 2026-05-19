YouTuber drops camera into Indian Ocean, proceeds to capture footage of incredibly rare shark

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Sometimes, YouTubers do things that genuinely surprise and leave you impressed. To this end, creator Barny Dillarstone recently decided to drop a night-vision camera into the Indian Ocean, specifically a region off the coast of Bali, where he managed to capture an incredible scene that will no doubt even pique the interest of oceanographers and marine biologists.

Upon dropping a camera into the ocean and seeing it sink 700ft to the oceanfloor, the camera soon began sending video back, capturing a diverse marine ecosystem that even included a shark that has only ever very infrequently been captured on film; namely the Indonesian Houndshark.

According to Dexerto, Dillarstone had to consult experts to determine the species of the shark, wherein it was soon revealed that this incident is one of the first times, perhaps the first time, that the creature has ever been captured on camera.

The adventure did also capture a ton of other interesting marine life, but the Indonesian Houndshark did stand out as the creme de la creme of the whole endeavour, as you can see in the video below.