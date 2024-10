HQ

We're still four months away from what is almost guaranteed to be the biggest strategy game of 2025, but Firaxis Games is already ready to tell you which computer you need to have in order to enjoy Civilization VII in the best possible way.

In a post on Threads, they present what the Minimum, Recommended and Ultra settings are. As expected, it's pretty kind to the graphics card, while it might be worth getting a decent CPU if you're after the highest settings.