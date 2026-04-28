Your new iPhone has a problem turning back on after the battery runs out

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9 to 5 Mac has something unusual to report about. It seems that the new iPhones have a problem turning back on after the battery runs out. This seems to affect multiple models of iPhones, namely iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air.

No news about how many are affected, because not every phone is, and it does not happen every time a particular phone's battery runs out of power. But if you fail to turn your device back on, here seems to be the best way to do it at the moment. "Put your phone on a MagSafe charger, and just leave it there for a good fifteen minutes or so".

So it seems that when a phone gets in this state, wired charging is an unreliable way to revive it, so wireless charging is seemingly the best first try.

While we wait for a more permanent solution, at least there seems to be a way to fix the problem, if or when it happens.