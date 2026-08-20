You'll be able to play NBA 2K27 earlier than expected... if you snag the Deluxe or Ultra Edition

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Developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K recently shared a ton of new information about the next chapter in its basketball sports series. NBA 2K27 is on the horizon and slated to launch as soon as September 4 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2, but you will be able to get your hands on the game much earlier, starting from next week to be exact.

The Early Access launch window for the game has officially been pulled forward, meaning if you snag either the Deluxe or Ultra versions of the game, you'll be able to start playing as soon as August 26th at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST.

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Beyond this, we're told a new NBA 2K HQ app is arriving from August 21, which will enable players to build, edit, and export MyPlayers straight to console using a QR code, granting yet another way to get a jump on the action.

As for the actual gameplay experience, we're informed MyCareer will be bolstered by an 11-chapter cinematic story known as Fire & Concrete that spans five historical eras from 1984-2016. We're told cooperative play will be supported in MyCareer too and that MyNBA is also being enhanced with a 100-year RPG-styled Legacy Mode to further let you create a dynasty like no other.

These improvements are on top of a unified players auction house, strategic Badge Tokens and Synergy Boosts in MyPlayer Builder, and more.