You'll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac next year

While many PC games do arrive on Apple's Mac platform, due to the difference in how the architecture of that technology works, we don't see every single game getting a Mac variant. One such example of this is CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, as following its PC launch in 2020, the once-conflicted and now quite impressive RPG was not available on Mac systems, although this is set to change.

The Polish developer has revealed that the Ultimate Edition of the game, which includes the Phantom Liberty expansion, will be coming to Mac systems in 2025. We don't have a firm release date yet, but we do know some of the technology it will boast, including path tracing, frame generation, and built-in spatial audio, all which is now possible on Mac thanks to the Metal technology that is available on Apple's systems.

What we do also know is that CD Projekt Red will be launching Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac in "early next year" with the exact date "revealed as a later time".