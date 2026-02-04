You will be able to use your Labo: VR Kit to play Virtual Boy with Switch

HQ

While Sony has made half-hearted attempts to invest in virtual reality, Microsoft and Nintendo have been even more lukewarm. That said, Nintendo isn't totally opposed to the idea, and if we ignore the epic fail that was Virtual Boy, there was also the cardboard-based Labo: VR Kit in 2019.

It didn't receive much support, but at least it allowed Switch users to get a feel for the concept. If you were one of those who bought it, now might be the time to dust it off again. As we know, Virtual Boy is coming to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription later this month, and anyone who wants to try it out will need to buy a Virtual Boy-like solution (either a cheap cardboard one or a more expensive replica of the original) to put their Switch device in.

However, there is another option, as a Nintendo representative told GamesBeat that the Labo: VR Kit will also be supported. In short, it's time to dig it out of the closet if you own one, or hurry up and buy a used unit, as they are now likely to be in high demand and command higher prices.

If you want to read about the games that will be available to Virtual Boy on Switch, head over this way.