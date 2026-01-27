Here are all the Virtual Boy games coming to Switch and Switch 2
Subscribers will get access to a big chunk of the totally 22 titles that were released for the system, included two previously unreleased ones.
As you probably know, Nintendo has a real surprise in store for February 17. That's when Virtual Boy will be re-released, or at least almost. It was originally launched in 1995 but sold extremely poorly, probably because it was a clunky device that could only display games in two colours (red and black) and was also reported to cause headaches, watery eyes, and neck pain after just a short time of playing.
The Virtual Boy sold less than a million units and never even made it to Europe before Nintendo pulled the plug. But it still had a lot of good games, and its 3D technology was ahead of its time. We will soon be able to relive these via Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and for those who want the full experience, it is possible to buy a Virtual Boy-like device (both a cheap cardboard one and a more expensive replica of the original) to put your Switch device in.
Nintendo has now released a new trailer showing which games we can look forward to, and there are a few surprises as Dragon Hopper and Zero Racer are included. If the names don't sound familiar, you're forgiven - these have never been officially released before. Check out the video below and under it you'll find lists of the games that are coming.
These titles will be available at launch:
- 3D Tetris
- Galactic Pinball
- Golf
- Mansion of Innsmouth
- Red Alarm
- Teleroboxer
- Virtual Boy Wario Land
These titles are promised later this year:
- D‑Hopper
- Jack Bros
- Mario Clash
- Mario's Tennis
- Space Invaders Virtual Collection
- V‑Tetris
- Vertical Force
- Virtual Bowling
- Zero Racers