You can now download the Destroy All Humans! demo on GOG

Black Forest Games' upcoming sci-fi adventure Destroy All Humans! is set to release on July 28 of this year and if you've been living under a rock, we're about to leave the month of May behind so release day is getting close. To keep eager fans from imploding out of pure excitement for the much-anticipated remake, developer Black Forest Games and publisher THQ Nordic has now released a free demo via GOG.

The demo has a download size of 8GB and those who download it can expect around 20-30 minutes worth of playtime.