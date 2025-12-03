You can now catch Mewtwo in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

HQ

If you've completed your Pokédex in Pokémon Legends: Z-A and are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Mega Dimension DLC for the game when it drops next week on December 10, the good news is that you can now fill your time by hunting a newly arrived legendary.

As part of a side mission that has been added in the latest update for the game, Mewtwo has debuted in the title. As of the right now, you can boot up the game and claim the Mewtwonite X and Y stones via the Mystery Gift feature, and after you do, a new side mission will appear that takes you to Lysandre Cafe to delve deeper into Lysandre Labs and eventually find and be able to add Mewtwo to your team.

But this wasn't all the news that The Pokémon Company had to share as it was also revealed that with the Mega Dimension DLC, players will be able to change how their Lucario Mega Evolves, as a new Mega Lucario Z variant has been revealed. We're told that this version of the creature will be able to unleash moves faster than ever (extreme, extreme speed!), making it great for short and snappy battles.

In terms of the description for this form of the pocket monster, we're told the following: "The long fur around Mega Lucario Z's head and waist, as well as its fan-shaped tail, make it difficult to get a full view of Mega Lucario Z's powerful movements. In close combat, this can work to visually disorient opponents. Areas of its body, such as the backs of its hands and its shins, have been hardened with steel energy - allowing it to deliver powerful blows by concentrating its strength precisely into these hardened parts."

Check out Mega Lucario Z in the trailer below and don't forget to catch Mewtwo either!