Break into hyperspace in the Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimensions DLC

Distortions are forming around Lumiose City in the Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimensions DLC. These portals can be accessed thanks to a newly introduced NPC Ansha and her Hoopa, which lets you open up the portals and experience an alternate version of Lumiose.

There, we can find regional forms of Pokémon like Alolan Marowak and Galarian Mr. Mime. Moreover, we'll also see Pokemon which are stronger than even level 100, meaning you best bring your top team when you head to hyperspace.

In the Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimensions DLC trailer we also got a look at a couple of new Mega Evolutions. Mega Chimecho expands to include more forms of itself, which can create super strong audio blasts. Mega Baxcalibur has an even bigger sword on its back... and that's kinda it. Pretty much sums up the latest Mega Evolution designs, these two.

Finally, we got the release date for this DLC, and it arrives before we close out the year on the 10th of December.