Yoshi-P thinks a remake of Final Fantasy VI would require "four instalments, or maybe even five"

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It's only natural for fans to wonder what Square Enix will do next when it wraps up its three-part remake of Final Fantasy VII in 2027 when Final Fantasy VII: Revelation arrives. Some have pushed for a remake of Final Fantasy VIII, others Final Fantasy VI, but regardless of which game, there is a recurring theme in that these titles are rather enormous and to remake them to the same standard as Final Fantasy VII would be a huge undertaking.

In fact, speaking at Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Berlin recently (thanks, VGC), Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida gave his two cents on the matter, explaining that while he isn't working on a remake of Final Fantasy VI, a remake of such a title could require four or even five instalments.

"Look at Final Fantasy VI. It's such an incredibly huge game. The scale is just immense, and the same applies for other titles like Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy IX. So of course now, since you're working on the Final Fantasy VII: Remake series, I do get that people would be asking for remakes of other titles, but if we did remake those other titles, we'd probably end up having to release them in four instalments, or maybe even five instalments."

Yoshi-P also explained the often unspoken element these remakes require too, which is retaining the same team for each chapter to ensure the same creative vision and level of quality is maintained. He noted that for Final Fantasy VII: Remake, the same team had been working together for 10 years, which is an extraordinary feat, noting for the same to happen on other remakes down the line, perhaps ones that take even longer to reach the finish line, "I can't just sit here and go 'yeah, yeah, I'll remake 6', because it's not quite that easy."