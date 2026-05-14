Yorkshire workshop has made a road-legal version of the Porsche GT3 R

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As you probably know, the Porsche 911 GT3 R is strictly a track car, but a company in Yorkshire has now made a road-going version called the Talors Porsche 911 RT - and it's... yeah, it's crazy.

It's a wildly reworked 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS designed to look and feel as close to the GT3 R as possible, while still being legal on normal roads. Just 20 will be built, and Talos will be charging around £850,000 for the conversion alone, and that's without each customer supplying a GTA 3 RS.

The transformation is extensive. Talos says the actual GT3 R race car was 3D scanned so its full carbon-fibre bodywork could be adapted to fit the road-going GT3 RS chassis. The result is a machine with massive vents, a towering rear wing, an enormous diffuser and enough exposed carbon to make a Koenigsegg blush.

There's a naturally aspirated 4 liter flat-six, that's been boosted from 513 to around 540 horsepower. Talos claims the 0-100 sprint now takes just 3.0 seconds.

https://www.topgear.com/car-news/modified/ey-yorkshires-road-legal-answer-porsche-911-gt3-r-racecar