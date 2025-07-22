Yet even more Pokémon Legends: Z-A gameplay was just presented

HQ

The most recent Pokémon Presents broadcast just came to a close and it was frankly... disappointing... again. The show offered little of substance for fans expecting anything beyond even more gameplay of Pokémon Legends: Z-A and updates for the variety of mobile games, and all despite having a lengthy Pikachu pre-show concert and one of the longest durations in recent memory.

But hey, if you are looking for another glimpse at the upcoming Legends game that will arrive this October, on the 16th, the new batch of gameplay at least ticks that box. It shows off more of Lumiose City, teases some of the subtle and more relaxing activities you can get up to, and presented a handful of new Mega Evolutions, like Dragonite, and well... that's about it.

Check out the gameplay below, ahead of Pokémon Legends: Z-A debuting on Switch and Switch 2 systems this autumn.

