Xiaomi teases insane performance figures for the YU7 GT

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While they've held back for a more international release, Xiaomi has still consistently impressed in available markets with their EV's, and the upcoming YU7 GT seems to be no exception.

It's a performance version of their EV SUV, slated for release in May in select markets, and the first specifications on the car, now revealed through Arena EV, seems to suggest it's an outright monster.

Ahead of the full reveal, Xiaomi has confirmed around 989 brake horsepower, and a top speed of around 300 kilometers around, making it one of the fastest electric SUV's on the market. Furthermore, Xiaomi is claiming a 705 kilometer range (although this is CLTC, not WLTP, so expect slightly less by Western standards).

While not strictly confirmed, a 0-100 km/h time is expected to be around 2 seconds, again confirming that this is going to be seriously fast.

There's also a European twist. Xiaomi says its European R&D center played a key role in tuning the car's driving dynamics, aiming for a more "German-style" feel behind the wheel.