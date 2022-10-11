Xbox Overwatch 2 players seem to be getting disconnected for earning Achievements

HQ

Overwatch 2 has its fair share of issues right now. Between data and account migration woes, server problems, and frequent disconnections, there's no denying that the title has not had the smoothest of launches. While Blizzard has been working on fixes for a lot of these problems, and outlined how it intends to do such a thing, the game's subreddit seems to have discovered another bug relating to those playing on Xbox consoles.

Players on Overwatch's subreddit seem to believe that there is a correlation between earning an Achievement and getting booted out of the game. Several individuals have all reported similar occurrences, with each noting that when the Achievement pops, they get kicked out of the game, and then can log in instantly afterwards without facing a queue - almost as though they were not logged out at all.

Some fans have noted that turning off Achievements on the console fixes the problem, so it does seem to be something that is indeed happening.

While I cannot exactly confirm such a thing, and Blizzard has not commented on this yet, I have faced issues similar to this twice over in my escapades playing the game on the platform over the launch week.