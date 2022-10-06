"You have not lost any items or progress" in Overwatch 2, Blizzard affirms

HQ

The Overwatch 2 launch has not gone as Blizzard planned by the looks of things. The game has faced server and connection issues, sometimes attributed to DDoS attacks, on top of problems relating to the account merging and data transfer system seemingly losing account items and progress. And this is all on top of the requirement of having a phone number connected to your Battle.net account rubbing some people the wrong way as well.

Blizzard has affirmed that it is working through many of these issues, and in a new forum post, has now outlined this further and even talked about some fixes it has planned.

To start, the SMS protect system is being changed so that you are no longer required to connect a phone number to be able to play the game. This is coming into effect tomorrow, October 7.

Then, on the topic of server and connection issues, the queue process is being simplified to hopefully alleviate it a tad, and server patches are coming into effect to help on this front also. Extra nodes are also being added to the player database to tackle issues logging too.

In regards to lost items and progression, Blizzard has simply said, "no player data has been wiped or lost," and that this situation is solely down to the data transfer system taking longer than expected to bring Overwatch content to Overwatch 2. Also, a patch has been rolled out to provide those still looking for a way to merge accounts to do so, meaning you will hopefully be able to continue to do that as well. A patch to tackle this problem is on its way but won't arrive until next week.

Last of all, locked heroes and items for existing players is a similar issue to lost progress, and is down to issues relating to the first time user experience not working as intended. It's noted that relogging into the game should resolve this.

Have you faced any of these issues since Overwatch 2 launched?