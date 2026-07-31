Xbox outlines the future: Asha Sharma promises a major push for consoles and faster growth

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Yesterday, we reported that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during the company's quarterly earnings call that the tide has now turned for Xbox, which will begin to see revenue growth within a year, after years of declining figures.

On Thursday, Xbox head Asha Sharma sent an internal email to the team outlining the future strategy for Xbox following the completion of the so-called "reset" (which essentially means that unprofitable studios have been removed from Xbox Game Studios and thousands of employees have been laid off). She writes (thanks, The Verge) that it all comes down to four Cs:



CORE: Strengthen our platform, led by the console



CONTENT: Grow great games into global franchises



CREATION: Make Minecraft the world's creator platform



CONNECTION: Extend the worlds that fans love



By the end of June 2027, the business is expected to be back on track, and by 2030, she anticipates that "our ambition is to be halfway to our long-term daily-player goal with sustained double-digit growth in players and engagement and industry leading margins."

While not everyone is likely to cheer the plans to invest more in Candy Crush and Minecraft, the Xbox platform will apparently be strengthened through the consoles, something we know many of you have been hoping for. We'll likely have reasons to revisit this development several times, as there are now clearly defined milestones to strive toward.