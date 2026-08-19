Xbox is selling a 1:1 scale replica of Gears of War's Lancer

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With Gears of War: E-Day set to steal the spotlight for many players this October, Xbox Game Studios is looking to capitalise on this traction by offering a new bit of merchandise we think many of you might be interested in.

The official Xbox Game Studios Shop will soon be looking to sell a 1:1 scale replica of the Lancer weapon from Gears of War. It features a ton of interesting details and nods to the wider franchise, but it is still just a replica model weapon, meaning it won't fire live rounds and the chainsaw element won't function either.

As for the pricing and the release date, all we know so far is that pre-orders for the item will be opening up as soon as tomorrow, August 20, so stay tuned for more firm details in the imminent future. You can see a glimpse of the product below.