Xbox gets noise suppression in new update

HQ

If you've been playing online a lot, you probably know how it often ends up being. Someone is playing music in the background, another one has someone talking on the phone, a third one is breathing heavily into the microphones and a fourth person has disturbing distortion as a result of using outdated equipment.

Luckily enough, this shouldn't an issue on Xbox anymore, as Microsoft has now released a new update, which adds Party Chat Noise Suppression. This is now activated by default and will "remove unwanted noises like gamepad clicks, breathing, and background noise from your parties". If you for some reason still want all this noise, it's also possible to get it back by deactivating this feature under Parties & Chats > Options.

This new update also includes a feature that makes it possible for friends to join you online just by looking at your screenshots and game clips. The only thing you need is a internet and browser on your computer or smartphone which makes it possible to jump into the action with Xbox Cloud Gaming.