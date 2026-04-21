Xbox Game Pass is getting much cheaper

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A week has gone since the new Xbox boss, Asha Sharma, said Game Pass is too expensive. She has said quite a lot of things since she replaced Phil Spencer, but now it's time to act.

Microsoft reveals that Game Pass Ultimate is getting a price cut today. It's not a small cut either, as Game Pass Ultimate drops from $29.99 to $22.99 a month. while PC Game Pass goes from $16.49 to $13.99 a month.

There's a catch, however, because we're also told this means Call of Duty games won't join Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass at launch anymore starting this year. They'll instead be added to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass one year after launch.

Will you get Game Pass now, and what do you think about Call of Duty not launching on the service anymore?