Xbox community profiles have designed dynamic themes and profile pictures for the 25th anniversary

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If you play Xbox a lot and/or follow gaming news closely, there's a good chance you've heard of the German Xbox insider Klobrille. In addition to being very well-informed about what's going on with Xbox, he's also known for sharing stylish images on his social media.

He's now announced via Bluesky that he's teaming up with Microsoft to celebrate the Xbox's 25th anniversary this fall, and for this occasion, he's been given the opportunity to create a dynamic theme for your Xbox Series S/X. In addition, another prominent figure in the Xbox community, Benkenobi2020, has designed profile pictures with the 25th anniversary in mind, and you can check out both of their creations below - as well as read more about the collaboration and how to find them via Xbox Wire.

Both the dynamic theme and the profile pictures are available now and are free to use.



