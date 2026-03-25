Xbox boss pushes for Game Pass overhaul - including Netflix collaboration

HQ

The new Xbox head, Asha Sharma, has had a busy start on the job, kicking off her tenure by promising Xbox's comeback, unveiling Xbox Helix, and launching a feature that's been in demand for years. Now she appears to be working on yet another project: overhauling Game Pass, where it seems we can look forward to both lower prices and a partnership with Netflix.

According to a report from The Information, Sharma is apparently considering additional tiers for Game Pass, one of which would be ad-supported to provide access to games at a lower price - essentially the same model that most other streaming services for movies and TV shows already use.

And speaking of streaming services, the same report notes that Sharma and Netflix CEO Greg Peters have discussed various types of solutions for collaborating, with the latter stating:

"You would have to do it in a way that works for the consumer and works for both companies. Microsoft's still trying to figure out how to make the Game Pass bundle work for Microsoft."

However, there do seem to be conditions for a joint venture, as Peters also adds:

"What I like about Asha's thinking is, it's all about, 'How do we do more?' And it's already been exciting to watch."

What do you think about a partnership between Netflix and Game Pass?