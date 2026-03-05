Project Helix announced: Microsoft's vision for the next Xbox

HQ

Microsoft has now officially unveiled the next generation of Xbox, known as Project Helix, and there are strong indications that it will be a hybrid-like platform.

The announcement was made on social media by none other than Xbox's brand new boss, Asha Sharma, who confirmed that this is the company's next major hardware venture, designed to handle both traditional Xbox games and PC games.

In short, this is a significant departure from the traditional model and something that is entirely in line with Microsoft's attempts to blur the line between console and computer—through Game Pass and Play Anywhere. But Project Helix looks set to take this a step further, with a game library that is no longer strictly tied to a specific platform.

The unveiling itself was fairly undramatic, and other than confirming the working name and that the project is alive (and thriving), no specifications, design, or exact functionality were revealed. However, more information is promised during GDC, which kicks off on March 9.

What are your thoughts on this ambition to launch a hybrid console?