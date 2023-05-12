Xbox and Microsoft to launch Quick Resume on Windows

There is a strong indication that Microsoft is currently looking at the possibility of launching the popular Quick Resume feature on the PC. It was during an event dedicated to the portable newcomer Asus ROG Ally that Xbox hardware manager Roanne Sloanes, during an interview hinted that Quick Resume is something that Microsoft is actively looking at implementing elsewhere.
The discussion is somewhat reminiscent of the concept Google tried to sell to people with its now-dead platform Stadia. That is, a person starts playing a game on Windows, but then through Quick Resume can easily pick up and continue from exactly the same place on another device. For example, an Asus ROG Ally.
What do you think of the idea? Is Quick Resume something that should be available on more platforms in the future?