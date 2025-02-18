English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 reveals full roster

Over 300 wrestlers will be available to play.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The base roster has been revealed for WWE 2K25 and it's a massive one. Over 300 Superstars, from legends to NXT developing stars, are going to be playable in the game, and if you were wondering if your favourite wrestler made the cut, now you can find out.

As per IGN, the full WWE 2K25 roster is as follows:

RAW


  • AJ Styles

  • Akam

  • Akira Tozawa

  • Alba Fyre

  • Alexa Bliss

  • Asuka

  • Austin Theory

  • Bayley

  • Becky Lynch

  • Bron Breakker

  • Bronson Reed

  • Brutus Creed

  • Carlito

  • Carmella

  • Cedric Alexander

  • Chad Gable

  • CM Punk

  • Cruz Del Toro

  • Dakota Kai

  • Dexter Lumis

  • Dominik Mysterio

  • Dragon Lee

  • Erik

  • Finn Balor

  • Giovanni Vinci

  • Grayson Waller

  • Gunther

  • Ilja Dragunov

  • Isla Dawn

  • Ivar

  • Ivy Nile

  • IYO SKY

  • JD McDonagh

  • Jey Uso

  • Joaquin Wilde

  • Joe Gacy

  • John Cena

  • Julius Creed

  • Kairi Sane

  • Karrion Kross

  • Kiana James

  • Kofi Kingston

  • Liv Morgan

  • Logan Paul

  • Ludwig Kaiser

  • Lyra Valkyria

  • Natalya

  • Nikki Cross

  • Omos

  • Otis

  • Pat McAfee

  • Pete Dunne

  • Raquel Rodriguez

  • Rey Mysterio

  • Rezar

  • Rhea Ripley

  • Sami Zayn

  • Scarlett

  • Seth Rollins

  • Shayna Baszler

  • Sheamus

  • Sonya Deville

  • Tamina

  • Tegan Nox

  • Tyler Bate

  • Valhalla

  • Wade Barrett

  • X-Pac

  • Xavier Woods

  • Zoey Stark

SMACKDOWN


  • Andrade

  • Angel

  • Angelo Dawkins

  • Apollo Crews

  • B-Fab

  • Baron Corbin

  • Berto

  • Bianca Belair

  • Big E

  • Blair Davenport

  • Braun Strowman

  • Candice LeRae

  • Carmelo Hayes

  • Charlotte Flair

  • Chelsea Green

  • Cody Rhodes

  • Damian Priest

  • Drew McIntyre

  • Elektra Lopez

  • Elton Prince

  • Indi Hartwell

  • Jacob Fatu

  • Jade Cargill

  • Jimmy Uso

  • Johnny Gargano

  • Katana Chance

  • Kayden Carter

  • Kevin Owens

  • Kit Wilson

  • LA Knight

  • Maxxine Dupri

  • Michin

  • Montez Ford

  • Naomi

  • Nia Jax

  • Piper Niven

  • R-Truth

  • Randy Orton

  • Roman Reigns

  • Santos Escobar

  • Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Solo Sikoa

  • Tama Tonga

  • The Miz

  • Tiffany Stratton

  • Tommaso Ciampa

  • Tonga Loa

  • Zelina Vega

NXT


  • Andre Chase

  • Ashante "Thee" Adonis

  • Axiom

  • Brooks Jensen

  • Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

  • Charlie Dempsey

  • Cora Jade

  • Duke Hudson

  • Eddy Thorpe

  • Ethan Page

  • Fallon Henley

  • Gigi Dolin

  • Jacy Jayne

  • Jaida Parker

  • Jakara Jackson

  • Je'Von Evans

  • Joe Coffey

  • Josh Briggs

  • Karl Anderson

  • Kelani Jordan

  • Lash Legend

  • Lexis King

  • Lola Vice

  • Luke Gallows

  • Mark Coffey

  • Nathan Frazer

  • Nikkita Lyons

  • Noam Dar

  • Oba Femi

  • Oro Mensah

  • Ridge Holland

  • Roxanne Perez

  • Shawn Spears

  • Shotzi

  • Sol Ruca

  • Tatum Paxley

  • Thea Hail

  • Tony D'Angelo

  • Trick Williams

  • Wendy Choo

  • Wes Lee

  • Wolfgang

LEGENDS


  • Alundra Blayze

  • Andre The Giant

  • Batista

  • Boogeyman

  • Booker T

  • Bray Wyatt

  • "Superstar" Billy Graham

  • Bret Hart

  • British Bulldog

  • Bruno Sammartino

  • Bubba Ray Dudley

  • Cactus Jack

  • Chyna

  • Diamond Dallas Page

  • Diesel

  • Doink The Clown

  • Dude Love

  • Dusty Rhodes

  • D-Von Dudley

  • Eddie Guerrero

  • Eric Bischoff

  • Eve Torres

  • Faarooq

  • George "The Animal" Steele

  • Harley Race

  • Haku

  • Headshrinker Fatu

  • Headshrinker Samu

  • Honky Tonk Man

  • Hollywood Hulk Hogan

  • Hulk Hogan

  • Hunter Hearst Helmsley

  • Islander Tama

  • Jake "The Snake" Roberts

  • JBL

  • Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

  • Kane

  • Ken Shamrock

  • Kevin Nash

  • Kurt Angle

  • Lex Luger

  • Lita

  • Maryse

  • Mankind

  • Michelle McCool

  • Mick Foley

  • Mighty Molly

  • Molly Holly

  • Mosh

  • Mr. Fuji

  • Mr. Perfect

  • Peter Maivia

  • Randy Savage

  • Razor Ramon

  • Rick Rude

  • Rick Steiner

  • Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat

  • Rikishi

  • Rob Van Dam

  • Roddy Piper

  • Rocky Maivia

  • Rosey

  • Scott Hall

  • Scott Steiner

  • Sensational Sherri

  • Shawn Michaels

  • Stacy Keibler

  • Stardust

  • Stephanie McMahon

  • "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

  • Syxx

  • Terry Funk

  • The Fiend

  • The Great Muta

  • The Hurricane

  • The Iron Sheik

  • The Rock

  • The Sandman

  • Thrasher

  • Triple H

  • Trish Stratus

  • Tyler Breeze

  • Ultimate Warrior

  • Umaga

  • Undertaker

  • Vader

  • Wild Samoan Afa

  • Wild Samoan Sika

  • William Regal

  • X-Pac

  • Yokozuna

MANAGERS


  • Ava

  • Adam Pearce

  • Afa

  • Armando Alejandro Estrada

  • Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

  • Brother Love

  • Captain Lou Albano

  • Cathy Kelley

  • Jimmy Hart

  • Mick Foley

  • Miss Elizabeth

  • Nick Aldis

  • Paul Bearer

  • Paul Ellering

  • Paul Heyman

  • Stephanie McMahon

  • Theodore Long

WWE 2K25

Related texts



Loading next content