WWE 2K23 gets an official gameplay trailer

After the utterly horrible WWE 2K20, which was a serious contender for the buggiest game release of all-time, WWE 2K21 was ultimately cancelled. But just in time for WWE 2K22, Visual Concepts got its act together and delivered the most entertaining game in the series for years.

Next month, it's finally time for the previously delayed WWE 2K23 when we'll finally see if they've been able to further develop their promising concept and deliver another wrestling high for all fans. Now we've got a new gameplay trailer that showcases superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sheamus as well as legends like Bret Hart, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and the immortal Hulk Hogan. Also making an appearance is Royal Rumble surprise Logan Paul.

On March 17, WWE 2K23 debuts on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.