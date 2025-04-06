Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is 40-60 hours long on average

HQ

The upcoming action game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is going to be quite the lengthy game, according to developer Leenzee Games, and it'll also have the capacity for more than one playthrough.

Speaking in an interview with GamingBolt, the developer confirmed the game would last around 40-60 hours, but there's the potential for players to go through it all again thanks to multiple endings.

More than three endings have been confirmed, and they'll be dictated by side quests and the decisions you make. "The side quests will affect the main story," according to Leenzee Games. "Currently, there are more than three endings, and they are completely different endings, indicating the completely different fates of Wuchang."

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers launches this summer for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.