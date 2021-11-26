WRC 10's free November update adds a new car and five anniversary events

KT Racing has just rolled out another free update for WRC 10. The racer's November update adds a new car, five anniversary events, and brand-new features to Club mode.
A realistic mode has been added to Club mode, and this is said to introduce "an extra layer of difficulty." Stages in this mode can only be attempted once, and your car damage carries over when moving between events. Additionally, the Acropolis Rally, one of the most iconic rallies in WRC has been added to the game. This Greek rally can now be played within the career mode as well as being available within quick play.
The five new anniversary events added in the update can be seen below:
You can take a look at the trailer for the new update in the video above.