WRC 10 has improved since the Steam demo: simulation will be "at least at WRC 9 level"

The very first demo of WRC 10 left us a bit cold when we were able to test it before it became public as part of Steam Next Fest in June. We enjoyed the stages themselves, but handling looked like a step back. It looks like KT Racing got similar feedback about it back then.

"We got positive comments on the graphics and the level design of the new stages", says game director Alain Jarniou in the Gamereactor interview below. "Also lots of comments about the handling of the game". The reason is that "we made many changes and enhancements to the physics engine (...) and the demo was the first public version, so it was good to get feedback from the players and the community. We knew it was not perfect", he admits before adding they also read "some words about controllers and the wheels".

To us it felt like the simulation model was less nuanced and realistic, so we wondered if perhaps that build was more arcadey and forgiving for the mainstream.

"Yes. You already told me that you got a really good feeling with the WRC 9 handling, and we felt that it was a step for the simulation of the game", Jarniou further explains. "WRC 9 was a big step, so we want to be at least at this level of simulation, of course. It's just that since the time that we made the announcement, we changed many things about the physics, but we want to keep the simulation realistic -while being able to activate the ABS or the driving aids that make it easier for every player-. But we still focus on having the most realistic handling possible".

Apparently, after the changes, the one and only Sébastien Loeb showed himself really happy with the result when he tried WRC 10 for several stages, and he's a legendary rally driver and not a gamer. For more on the tweaked technical aspects, starting at the 8:40 mark the KT Racing man talks about suspension, aerodynamics, tyres, collisions...

WRC 10 is around the corner as it releases on September 2 on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC, with a Nintendo Switch version also coming later down the road.