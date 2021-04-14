WRC 10 announced, release date and platforms confirmed

Yes, it's official now: developer KT Racing and publisher Nacon has announced WRC 10, as a celebration to the 50th anniversary of the championship. According to the official tweet, there will be a lot content for WRC 10, including the new historic mode, improved career mode and livery editor, new legendary cars, reworked audio design and more - all for this classic racing series' latest title.

It seems that there are a lot of things worth looking forward to. For example, in history mode we will see "19 historical events that require you to adapt to racing conditions of each time period". Then, there are also some more never-before-seen content for WRC:

- The 4 new 2021 rallies: Estonia, Croatia, Belgium and Spain

- 6 historic rallies including Acropolis, San Remo, Germany and Argentina

- 120 special stages

- 52 official teams from the 2021 season (WRC, WRC2, WRC3, Junior WRC),

- 20 legendary cars from Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and more

The Steam page for the game is already live now, you can check here for more details.

WRC 10 will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox consoles on September 2, Switch version will follow up later.

Check the announcement trailer below.

