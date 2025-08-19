Gamereactor

World of Warcraft: Midnight
World of Warcraft: Midnight receives its first impressive CG trailer

It features an epic defence of The Sunwell, as the Worldsoul Saga kicks off its second chapter.

Blizzard is still attempting to tell one coherent story across three separate expansions, and at Gamescom Opening Night Live, they revealed Midnight, the second chapter in the Worldsoul Saga.

It's "only" a CG trailer, but it's a lengthy, beautiful one, like we know Blizzard to be pretty good at normally, and this is no exception.

Midnight introduces a whole host of transformative features, such as player housing, and will launch sometime in 2026.

You'll also find a brief gameplay trailer too.

World of Warcraft: Midnight

