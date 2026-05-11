World defense budgets reach new high as spending surge continues

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The world continues to spend vast sums of money on military forces and equipment, reaching new record levels in 2025. This is according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which found that global defense spending last year totaled $2.887 trillion.

This trend has persisted for over a decade, with spending steadily escalating, and the report also shows that the top five countries (the U.S., China, Russia, Germany, and India) together accounted for nearly 60 percent of the world's total defense spending.

India retained its position as the world's fifth-largest military spender after the country's defense budget increased by 8.9 percent to $92.1 billion during the year. According to SIPRI, the increase is linked, among other things, to the continued tensions and conflicts with Pakistan last year.

The United States remains at the top in terms of military spending, with a total of $954 billion, despite a decrease compared to the previous year. The report also noted that Europe's defense spending rose sharply last year, largely due to tensions and Russia's ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine.