World Baseball Classic 2026: which teams participate and how to watch in Europe

World Baseball Classic, one of the biggest baseball competitions in the world, starts today March 5, between 20 teams from all continents, aiming to lift the equivalent to the Baseball World Cup, a competition that was abandoned in 2011, replaced by this competition that has been held five times since 2006and has been won three times by Japan (including the most recent edition in 2023), one by United States and one by Dominican Republic.

Baseball is not the most popular sport in Europe, but it still has a big representation (the Netherlands is the only European team to ever reach semifinals, finishing in fourth place twice). In the 2026 World Baseball Classic, participating teams from Europe are Czechia, Great Britain, Israel, Italy and Netherlands.

All 20 teams from World Baseball Classic

Here are all teams in World Baseball Classic 2026, divided in four pools. After matches, only the top two teams qualify for quarterfinals.

Pool A



Puerto Rico



Cuba



Canada



Panama



Colombia



Pool B



United States



Mexico



Italy



Great Britain



Brazil



Pool C



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Czechia



Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)



Pool D



Venezuela



Dominican Republic



Netherlands



Israel



Nicaragua



How to watch World Baseball Classic in Europe

Fans who want to watch World Baseball Classic live will have to adapt to unconvenient times, as the matches, held in four places, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Houston, United States; Tokyo and Miami.

Nevertheless, here's a list of local European broadcasters of the World Baseball Classic in (some) countries.



Netherlands: ESPN



Czechia: Ceska Televize



Israel: Sport5



United Kingdom: TNT UK



France: beIN Sport



Italy: Sky Italia



Germany: SportDigital+



Hungary: Sport 1



Turkey: S Sport Plus



The group stage will last until March 11. Quarter-finals will follow on March 13-14, semifinals on March 15-16 and the final, at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, will be on March 17 (2:00 AM of March 18 in CET).

