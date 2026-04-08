World Athletics postpones opening event of the 2026 Diamond League in Doha

HQ

The situation in the Middle East is still uncertain despite Donald Trump agreeing on a two-week ceasefire in Iran, and World Athletics has announced on Wednesday that Doha Diamond League, meant to be the opening round of the 2026 Diamond League (a annual series of outdoor track and field), has been delayed from May 8 to June 19.

"In the interests of athlete and spectator safety, a decision has been taken to postpone the meeting", due to concerns for "player and spectator safety". The new date, on June 19, will only stay if the war has ended before then, as missiles were still being intercepted in Qatar hours after the ceasefire was reached.

The Wanda Diamond League 2026 will consist of 15 one day competitions, from May to September, in Qatar, China, Morocco, Italy, Sweden, Norway, France, United States, Monaco, Great Britain, Switzerland, Poland and Belgium. The Doha event will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium, which hosted World Cup 2022 matches.