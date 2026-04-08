Trump agrees to two-week ceasefire in Iran, stepping back from saying "a whole civilisation will die"

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US President Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, backing away from earlier threats to "destroy a whole civilisation."

The truce, mediated by Shehbaz Sharif, is conditional on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the critical route for global oil shipments. Both Washington and Tehran signaled willingness to pause hostilities and move toward negotiations.

Trump described the agreement as a "double-sided ceasefire," claiming US military objectives had already been achieved and that a broader peace deal was within reach. Iranian officials, however, framed the development as a strategic victory, saying their conditions had forced the pause.

Despite the announcement, fighting had not fully stopped, with missile launches reported shortly after the deal. Regional tensions remain high, though markets reacted positively, with oil prices dropping and investor sentiment improving.

As Trump states on Truth Social:

Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!