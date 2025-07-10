Women's Euro 2025: key matches this weekend to know the rest of quarter-finalists

HQ

Women's EURO 2025 starts today its third and final group stage matchday. There are four groups and 16 nations, but only eight will go to the quarter-finals, the best two of each group. And of those eight, four of them already confirmed their qualification after just two games: Germany, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

Besides, there are four who are unable to reach quarter-finals: Iceland, Belgium, Denmark and Poland. So, there are four places remaining and eight teams fighting to go through: Switzerland (the host country), Finland (Group A), Italy, Portugal (Group B), and the entirety of Group D: France, England, Netherlands and Wales.

Group A: Swizerland and Finland

In Group A, Norway has already qualified as group winners, and Iceland is eliminated. It will be up between Switzerland and Finland, who meet tonight, Thursday July 10, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. Almost like a knockout game, although Switzerland is on a better position: a draw against Finland would be enough for them to qualify.

Group B: Italy and Portugal

With Spain qualified and Belgium out, it is between Italy and Portugal. Italy plays against Spain and Portugal against Belgium on Friday July 11 at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST, both games at the same time.

Italy will qualify if they beat Spain. If Italy is defeated by Spain, which given the recent track record seems the most likely scenario, Italy could still qualify if Portugal loses or draws against Belgium. Meanwhile, Portugal needs to beat Belgium, but also that Italy loose to Spain.

Group D: France, England, Netherlands and Wales

In Group D, all of them have mathematical chances of qualify, but it is almost impossible for Wales, who would only reach quarter-finals if they beat England by four goals or more and the Netherlands lose to France. Both games will take place on July 13, Sunday, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST, the same time as the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG.

France is the best positioned to qualify: only a defeat by three goals or more against the Netherlands would deny them the qualification. England will reach the quarter-finals if they beat Wales. Even if they draw against their UK neighbours, England would still qualify if the Netherlands do not beat France.

Finally, the Netherlands needs to win France and hope that England loses or draws to Wales. If England wins, the Netherlands would have to beat France by three goals or more.